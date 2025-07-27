Tehran, Baghdad to boost counter-narcotics ties during Arbaeen

TEHRAN – Iran and Iraq counter-narcotics police have discussed ways to enhance their cooperation in the fight against narcotics, particularly during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In a meeting held on Saturday at the Mehran border point, the closest Iranian border city to Baghdad, Iran's anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand, and his Iraqi counterpart, Ahmed Al-Zarkani, highlighted the significance of strengthening counter-narcotics collaborations between the two neighboring countries.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals. This year it falls on August 14.

combating drug smuggling

In January, Al-Zarkani, highlighted the need to enhance joint activities on combating drug smuggling and sharing expertise between the two countries.

Lauding Iran’s efforts in the war against narcotics, Al-Zarkani said, “We welcome boosting joint activities with Iran's anti-narcotics police and look forward to expanding cooperation on other drug-related issues,” ISNA reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Kakavand. The Iraqi official highlighted the significance of exchanging information on drug traffickers, as well.

“Targeted, comprehensive fight against anti-narcotics requires a lot of efforts and goes beyond the national borders of the two countries; by fostering cooperation, we will be able to adopt appropriate measures to deal more decisively with drug trafficking,” Al-Zarkani noted.

The Iranian official, for his part, underscored the need to intensify the fight against armed drug traffickers on the joint borders.

Controlling the borders and drug traffickers who buy and sell weapons in exchange for drug trafficking on joint borders will lower the opportunity for any criminal activities by the armed drug smugglers at the borders, Kakavand stressed.

Following formerly signed memorandums of understanding, Iran’s anti-narcotics police is willing to boost collaborations on simultaneous border patrols, learning about the drug smuggling methods and transit routes, establishing a specialized team to deal with specific cases, and exchanging information on smugglers and those arrested.

MT/MG