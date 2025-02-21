What’s in Tehran art galleries

Saless Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists. The exhibit named “Rostam’s Room” will be running until March 19 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Hosnieh Zaferanchizadeh is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “My Flowers” will run until February 25 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hassan Esmaeilzadeh, Ali Pourazar, Mina Hakim and Amir Hossein Alavijeh is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “One Thousand and One Sights” will run until February 28 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* Paintings by Mehrdad Pournazarali are currently on view in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

Titled “Inherited Garden”, the exhibition will be running until March 14 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* A collection of paintings by Mojtaba Taqvai is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “The Vanishing Archive”, the exhibition will run until March 15 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Sajjad Mahmoudi.

The exhibition named “The First Season” runs until March 3 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Reza Yarahmadi in an exhibition entitled “That Homey Tree”.

The exhibit will run until March 10 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Sepideh Farzam is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Beyond the Weaves”, the exhibit will run until March 10 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

Photo

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of photos by Nasrin Larijani.

The exhibition titled “Stuttering” will run until March 4 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

Calligraphic painting



* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Abbas Seifabadi.

The exhibit titled “Windows Looking at You” will be running until February 26 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

