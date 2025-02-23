Cycling tourism rally to be held in Shahdad Desert

TEHRAN- The first-ever cycling tourism rally is set to take place in Shahdad, part of the UNESCO-registered Lut desert, in Southern Kerman province, the head of Touring and Automobile Club of Kerman has announced.

The event will be held from February 26 to 28, Mehr quoted Mehdi Iranmanesh as saying on Saturday.

He emphasized the significance of sports tourism globally, stating that multiple initiatives have been introduced to enhance Kerman’s tourism brand and attract visitors.

The Lut Desert is at risk of being removed from its World Heritage designation and organizing a cycling tourism rally could serve as a symbolic effort to promote sustainable practices and mitigate harmful impacts on the region, he stated.

Hosting such events in the Lut Desert can contribute to the improvement of local communities and foster economic growth in the Shahdad area, noting a recent trend of local residents returning to the region, he mentioned.

For his part, a representative from the non-governmental organization for cycling tourism stated that their efforts are focused on promoting community-based tourism, with significant progress underway in this regard.

Amin Amirifard highlighted that Iran boasts extensive tourism potential, including many lesser-known spots that are inaccessible by vehicle but can be explored by bicycle.

He added that the organization for cycling tourism operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, with their main mission being to showcase the country's heritage and its natural attractions.

He also explained that lightweight gear is available in the cycling tourism industry, which can be attached to bicycles, allowing access to areas that traditional bikes cannot navigate, including mountainous terrains and rivers.

The cycling competitions will commence on Wednesday morning in Shahdad, with a seven-kilometer route entering the Lut Desert.

Over 200 cyclists from various sports federations will participate at the event and simultaneous tourism tours will be organized for the participants. Winners of this competition will be honored in a tourist camp in the desert, and a handicrafts market will also be set up at the event to showcase the tourism and handicraft potential of Kerman province.

Situated in southeastern Kerman province, Shahdad is home to shifting sands, salt plains, meteorite fields, and rocky terrain, which offers visitors breathtaking vistas and unparalleled serenity of the intact nature and wilderness.

It has long been a destination for adventurers, nature lovers, off-readers, and trekkers.

The Lut Desert, widely referred to as Dasht-e Lut (“Emptiness Plain”), is a large salt desert encircled by the provinces of Kerman and Sistan- Baluchestan, and South Khorasan. It is the world’s 27th-largest desert and was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List on July 17, 2016.

Seven years of satellite temperature data analyzed by NASA show that the Lut Desert is the hottest spot on Earth. Based on the research, it was the hottest during five of the seven years and had the highest temperature overall: 70.7°C in 2005.

The desert is also considered one of the top areas in the world for finding meteorites, thanks to its unique parameters. In recent years, significant finds have been made, with the efforts of national and international teams of researchers.

Sports tourism is a rapidly growing segment of the global tourism industry, encompassing travel for the purpose of participating in or viewing sports events. This niche market includes a wide range of activities, from international sporting events like the Olympics to local and regional competitions.

The sector helps generate substantial revenue for host destinations through spending on accommodation, food, transportation, and entertainment. It also creates jobs and stimulates investment in infrastructure. Hosting sports events provides opportunities for local residents to engage in and benefit from tourism activities.

