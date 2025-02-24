ICCIMA, IRICA sign cooperation agreement

TEHRAN - The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing relations and collaboration between the two institutions. The agreement was signed during a meeting of the ICCIMA Customs Committee by the heads of both organizations.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh expressed hope that the coming year would see greater success in fulfilling the chamber’s responsibilities toward society. Reflecting on the economic challenges of the past year, he emphasized the need for more effective efforts to support Iran’s economic growth.

Hassanzadeh described the agreement as a step toward deeper cooperation between the chamber and customs administration, noting that their working relationship has historically been strong even without a formal agreement.

IRICA Chief Foroud Asgari criticized the excessive regulations governing Iran’s trade sector, arguing that instead of facilitating business, the regulatory environment has become increasingly restrictive. He stated that had closer cooperation between the chamber and customs been established earlier, some of the obstructive regulations might not have been enacted. He expressed hope that the newly signed agreement would lead to the formation of a joint committee to address trade-related challenges.

Further in the gathering, Mohammadreza Faroughi, a member of the ICCIMA Customs Committee, welcomed the agreement, highlighting the constructive and longstanding engagement between the chamber and customs in addressing business sector challenges. He described customs as an executive body that has always interacted directly with the private sector, emphasizing that the agreement represents a positive step forward.

EF/MA