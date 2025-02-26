Global tour operators explore Isfahan Healthcare City

ISFAHAN - On the second day of their visit to Isfahan, a group of 100 tour operators from 25 countries explored various sections of the Isfahan Healthcare City, including its state-of-the-art dental facilities and advanced nuclear medicine department.

Following the tour, the experts met with Masoud Sarrami, a renowned entrepreneur from Isfahan and the founder of this massive healthcare complex. During the discussion, Sarrami highlighted the capabilities and strengths of the medical center, emphasizing that patients and their companions from across Iran and around the world can stay in the hotels within the complex. This allows them to not only receive high-quality medical care but also explore the cultural attractions of Isfahan.

Welcoming the visitors, Sarrami expressed his vision for the center, stating, “Welcome to a part of a paradise on Earth, because we believe that paradise is a place where there is no harm, and where no one interferes with others.”

He further explained, “We believe that humans create paradise in their minds, experiencing eternal comfort through it. Here, we have built a paradise whose values give us the strength and hope to work harder and serve people even more. We have established the best healthcare services here for the people of Isfahan, the people of Iran, and those who come here from every corner of the world.”

Sarrami also announced a special service for guests staying in the hotels within the healthcare city, stating that they will receive complimentary medical and health diagnostic tests as part of their stay.

The visit showcased Isfahan Healthcare City's commitment to integrating top-tier medical services with hospitality, making it a premier destination for both medical tourism and cultural exploration.

