Kremlin says annexed Ukrainian territory is ‘non-negotiable’

The Kremlin has ruled out any negotiations over the status of five Ukrainian regions it unilaterally annexed since its invasion in February 2022 despite not fully controlling of four of them.

“The territories which have become subjects of the Russian Federation, which are inscribed in our country’s constitution, are an inseparable part of our country. This is undeniable and non-negotiable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On thawing US-Russia ties, Peskov also said: “No one expects decisions to be easy and quick, but with the political will of the two countries, with the willingness to listen and hear each other, we will be able to get through this working process.”