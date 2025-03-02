Rainfall declines by 42 percent

TEHRAN – From the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2024) to February 28, 78.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the country, a 42.9 percent decrease from the long-term average of 137.9 mm, according to the Metrological Organization.

The latest data shows that over the last week, which ended on February 28, the country received a total of 3 mm of rain, indicating a 57.4 percent decrease compared to 7 mm in the long term, ISNA reported.

From the beginning of the last Iranian month (February 19) till February 28, about 5.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in the country, showing a 45.1 percent decrease compared to 9.4 mm received in the long term.

From the beginning of the winter till February 28, the recorded rainfall amounted to 44.9 mm, which is 43 percent less than the recorded normal amount, 78.8 percent.

South Khorasan and Mazandaran are the only provinces that have had more rainfall compared to the long-term average, experiencing an 8.8 mm increase.

Precipitations in other provinces have been less than normal. Kohgiluyeh–Boyerahmad province has received the lowest amount of rainfall, recording 73 percent less rain than normal.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have received low rainfall. In the current water year, it has only received an average of 82.8 mm, which indicates a 39.8 percent decrease compared to the 146.7 mm recorded in the long-term average.

Over 250mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

The low precipitations at the beginning of the previous water year were worrisome, but the volume of precipitations improved with the passage of time.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate for the water deficit in the country, some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

A total of 10 provinces received less than normal rainfall.

According to the latest reports, the total amount of recorded rainfall in the previous water year (ended on September 23) amounted to 252.7 mm, which signifies a 19 percent increase compared to the 212.9 mm rain received in the water year before (September 2022 –September 2023).

Compared to the long-term figure, 248.7 mm, it shows a two percent increase.

