What’s in Tehran art galleries

Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali-Akbar Sadeqi. The exhibition named “From Paper to Canvas” will be running until April 14 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by a group of artists including Majid Fathizadeh, Mehrdad Mohebali, Adel Younesi, Farshid Maleki and Keyvan Mahjour are on display in an exhibition at Far Gallery.

The exhibition named “Faces” will run until March 17 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Bidar St., Fereshteh Ave.

* A collection of paintings by a number of artists is on view in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until March 12 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Sara Haqgu, Arash Balouchi, Elaheh Jafari, Mahbod Hosseini, Zahra Azizi, Mehrdad Aboutalebi and several others.

Entitled “Fish”, the exhibit runs until March 19 at the gallery located at No. 2798, Vali-e Asr Ave, after Parkvay, next to Bank of Industry and Mine.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists.

Entitled “Garden”, the exhibition will be running until April 2 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Zahra Parkah, Maryam Hosseini, Laleh Zarrinpour, Raha Abdollahi and several others are currently on display in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until March 17 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Tannaz Adli, Azim Fallah, Mina Naderi, Sayeh Mansour, Saber Soleimani and others is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Reverence” will run until March 14 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Alireza Jeddi and Morteza Motaqqi is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Meet” will run until March 14 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibition will run until March 18 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by a large group of artists is underway at Laleh Gallery.

The exhibit runs until April 5 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., near Laleh Park.

