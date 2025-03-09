Liquid fuel supply to power plants rises by 6 billion liters

TEHRAN - Iran has supplied 20.8 billion liters of liquid fuel to the country's power plants since the beginning of the current Iranian year (late March 2024), the head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing NIOPDC, Keramat Veis-Karami stated on Thursday that 11.97 billion liters of gasoil and 8.83 billion liters of fuel oil have been delivered to power plants across the country since the start of the year.

He noted that liquid fuel consumption in power plants is expected to rise by 33% in 2024, adding that due to an early onset of cold weather and severe winter conditions, power plants have consumed 2.2 billion liters more gasoil and 2.9 billion liters more fuel oil compared to last year.

Veis-Karami also provided guidelines to company managers to ensure better fuel distribution during the upcoming Nowruz holiday. He emphasized the need for greater coordination between operational and administrative units to address potential issues and enhance equipment in CNG stations and the smart fuel card system.

He further noted that despite operational challenges, an average of more than 50 million liters of gasoil has been supplied daily to power plants from late November to mid-March. He described this as an unprecedented achievement made possible through coordinated efforts in production, supply, transportation, and storage.

