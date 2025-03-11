IRISL breaks container transport record despite sanctions

TEHRAN –The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has set a new record in container transport despite ongoing sanctions, the chairman of the board of the IRISL Container Transport Company announced.

According to IRISL, the official stated that the company transported 100,000 TEUs more than in the previous year, significantly boosting its container transport record. He attributed this achievement to mutual trust between the company and cargo owners, emphasizing IRISL’s commitment to expanding cooperation with customers while providing safe, organized, and cost-effective services.

The head of the IRISL Container Transport Company highlighted the company's continuous growth over the past five years despite sanctions, noting that performance figures have risen by over 41 percent compared to five years ago. He credited this success to the unwavering support of exporters and importers for the national fleet.

To further enhance customer service, the company has introduced new operational guidelines, resulting in significant service improvements at its offices in Bandar Abbas, Tehran, and the newly established customer service office in Chabahar. These initiatives include customer segmentation and ranking, moving toward personalized marketing using intelligent online systems to revolutionize client interactions with container transport.

He also announced the introduction of a nationwide bill of lading, marking a major step toward transforming IRISL into a full-fledged logistics company. With this new system, alongside comprehensive insurance coverage for all transported containers, goods can now be delivered through a seamless door-to-door service at minimal cost and delay.

Expanding international reach and Chabahar port’s growth

The official emphasized the importance of leveraging Iran’s North-South Corridor, particularly in serving the Russian and CIS markets, where demand for Iranian exports is strong. He noted that IRISL is fully capable of handling these shipments using multimodal and door-to-door transport solutions.

He also highlighted the company’s global expansion, stating that IRISL now serves customers across five continents. Notably, he pointed to the rapid growth of Chabahar Port, which has risen from the fourth to the second-ranked port in Iran following IRISL’s strategic investments.

Before IRISL’s involvement, Chabahar had minimal container traffic, but over the past three years, container transport through the port has surged, reaching nearly 100,000 TEUs this year. The company aims to push this figure beyond 150,000 TEUs in the coming year.

He underscored IRISL’s impact on job creation in Chabahar, describing it as one of the company’s most significant achievements. With increasing local employment and attractive discounts for cargo owners, the port’s economic prospects continue to improve.

A record-breaking year for IRISL

Concluding his remarks, the CEO revealed that IRISL’s container ships covered a total distance equivalent to 65 times the circumference of the Earth—approximately 1.385 million nautical miles—transporting

cargo for Iranian exporters and importers. This was achieved with 260,000 tons of low-sulfur fuel, 90 percent of which was domestically produced.

