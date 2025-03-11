Grand ancient Greek tomb unearthed near Corinth

The Ministry of Culture announced the discovery of a grand ancient Greek tomb site near the ancient city of Tenea in Corinth, resembling Macedonian tombs from the Hellenistic era.

According to the announcement, the structure’s exterior and interior suggest a history of prolonged use and religious significance linked to healing practices.

The Ministry of Culture reports that the funerary monument features an asymmetrical “T”-shaped layout, comprising two sections: an access corridor measuring 2.80m by 1.20m and a main burial chamber extending 2.75m by 7.40m.

The rectangular burial chamber is aligned along a north-south axis, with the corridor intersecting its eastern long side at the midpoint. Access is provided by a narrow east-west corridor, which includes an open-air section—resembling a “street”—and a covered section, part of whose horizontal roof remains intact.

The entrance to the covered section was sealed externally with a rectangular covering slab, while its opening features a reused rectangular lintel.

A monolithic sarcophagus and five rectangular tombs were discovered along the walls of the main chamber. In two of these tombs, the covering slabs showed clear signs of disturbance, while the others had no coverings intact.

Of the six tombs, only the sarcophagus contained a well-preserved burial in an anatomical position, likely belonging to an adult woman, whereas the anthropological remains in the other tombs were found displaced.

Inside the sarcophagus, a significant number of animal bones from both large and small domestic animals were discovered, along with a tortoise shell. Additionally, a thick layer of animal bones was found within the monument’s fill and inside the burial chamber, accompanied by ceramic vessels dating to the 5th and 6th centuries AD.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the monument appears to have been used for burials until the 4th century AD, when it was sealed. During the late Roman period, however, its roof was breached, the burials were looted, and the site was repurposed exclusively for perideipna (ritual banquets).

The findings from the monument’s interior and the tombs within it are abundant, dating primarily to the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Among the discoveries are a gold ring with a semi-precious stone signet depicting Apollo with a healing serpent, two gold danikas replicating Hellenistic coinage from Sikyona, a votive clay finger, gold wreath leaves, a deposit of small Hellenistic vases, a silver tetrabolus of Philip III Arrhidaeus, an iron stele, an iron handbook, bronze decorative objects, glass beads, bronze spoons, and spindle-shaped and bulb-shaped perfume bottles, among other artifacts.

The area surrounding the monument, still under excavation, is also of significant interest. To the east of the monument’s entrance, a section of a paved road was identified, running north to south with a downward slope to the south. Meanwhile, to the north of the monument, a 6.50m × 4.10m section of an enclosure was uncovered.

Within the backfill of the enclosed area, votive offerings were discovered, including clay finger figurines with hanging holes and a fragment of a clay arm figurine. These findings suggest that the site held special religious significance, likely associated with healing practices.



