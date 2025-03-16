31 killed after US fighter jets bomb Yemen

US fighter jets have carried out a series of air raids across Yemen, killing at least 31 people.

The US raids, the most significant military action since Donald Trump’s return to power in January, came after Yemen’s Ansarallah threatened to resume raids on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The US attacks, which began on Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday, on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as well as areas in Saada, al-Bayda and Radaa, killed 31 people and wounded 101, “most of whom were children and women”, spokesperson for Yemen’s Ministry of Health, Anis al-Asbahi, wrote on X.

The victims in Saada included four children and a woman.

The Houthi group warned that the strikes “will not pass without response”. The Houthi website slammed what it called “US-British aggression” and Washington’s “criminal brutality”.