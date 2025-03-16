Iran runners up at Shiraz handball tournament

TEHRAN – Iran finished in second place in the Shiraz handball four-team tournament.

Saturday night, Team Melli defeated Russia 34-30 and Belarus beat China 33-22.

Iran had previously defeated China 36-23 and lost to Belarus 30-24.

Belarus claimed the tournament title due to a superior goal difference over Iran. Russia and China finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

The tournament featured national teams from Iran, China, Belarus, and Russia in Shiran, Fars province. and served as part of Iran’s preparations for significant upcoming handball competitions.

Iran are headed by Spanish coach Rafael Guijosa Castillo.