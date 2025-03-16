Direct flights launched between Kish Island and Dushanbe

TEHRAN – On Sunday, Kish Airlines commenced direct flights between Kish Island in southern Iran and Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tajikistan announced the launch, emphasizing its potential to strengthen bilateral ties, Mehr reported.

The service marks a significant step in fostering closer relations between Iran and Tajikistan through improved connectivity, the report said.

The private carrier was established in 1989 and started operations in 1990.

