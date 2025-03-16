Three Iranian short films to vie at Fribourg International Film Festival

TEHRAN-Three short films from Iran will compete in the 39th Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF), set to be held from March 21 to 30 in Fribourg, Switzerland.

The three Iranian films include “Holy Heaviness” codirected by Farnoosh Abedi and Negah Fardiar, “Farewell Paris” by Mohammad Ebrahim Shahbazi, and “My Endless Eclipse” by Bijan Aarabi. They will be screened in the International Competition section of the Swiss event, Honaronline reported.

A production of 2025, the eight-minute “Holy Heaviness” is an animation with no dialogue. It will have its world premiere at the festival.

It is a fact of life that love evolves, and relationships change. Using caricatures, this animated film captures resilience as an inevitable response to dependency. A tender yet meaningful take on life's stages and ages.

“Farewell Paris” is a 19-minute fiction film made in 2024. It will have its international premiere at the event. Mohammad Rasoul Safari, Morteza Ghadiri, Azin Fahimi, and Setin Khanmohammadi are in the cast.

Under the tender gaze of his father, a teenager with Down's syndrome longs to visit Paris. The “City of Light” has always held a strong attraction for him, and he is ready to do anything to make his dream come true.

Running for 14 minutes, “My Endless Eclipse” is a fiction film produced in 2025. It will have its world premiere at the festival. The cast includes Farnoush Peyvandi, Ruhollah Mehrabi, Adel Sadodin, and Ali Najmodin.

A woman is forced to hide her real identity if she is to survive. On the verge of being forced into marriage, she goes on the run and is forced to cross a hostile world populated by unsettling people.

The Fribourg International Film Festival is an annual film festival in Fribourg, Switzerland. It is focused on selected films from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The Grand Prize is the main award of the Fribourg International Film Festival.

It aims to promote the understanding between cultures through films. It gives preferences to productions that stimulate reflection and provoke discussion. The festival shines a light on blind spots, reveals new talents, and put the history of cinema in context with exclusive approaches.

The festival takes place every year in March and takes part in projects all year long. FIFF is one of the five most important film festivals of Switzerland. As a national reference in diversity, it can pride itself on an exquisite reputation on the national and international levels. Its atmosphere, its warmth and its simplicity make FIFF a meeting point that both the audience and professionals appreciate a lot.

SS/SAB

