DOE to hold environmental protection courses for public employees

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) will hold environmental protection courses for all officials and managers working in the government sector.

Passing these training courses is mandatory, IRNA quoted Mohammad Medadi, an official with the Department of Environment, as saying.

The Department of Environment’s center for environmental education and protection has developed three training courses related to environmental governance and its components for the managers and experts of agencies, he explained.

Undoubtedly, these training courses will help the government face emerging challenges such as imbalance of energy resources, water, and biological pollution, he added.

Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment, has said no single organization will be able to successfully preserve the environment on its own. Environmental issues will be best addressed through public participation.

“There are many environmental challenges in habitats, wildlife, and wetlands which can not be tackled just by the efforts and measures of the Department of Environment,” IRIB quoted Ansari as saying.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has offered a program with a focus on the preservation of the environment that is structured around six axes: moving towards a green economy; managing and improving various quantitative and qualitative dimensions of environmental imbalances (such as economy, energy, and water); effectively protecting biological resources (including natural resources and biodiversity); achieving good environmental governance; addressing public demands in the field of environment, and enhancing international bilateral or multilateral cooperation in the field of environment.

