World Autism Awareness Day: Advancing Neurodiversity, UN SDGs

TEHRAN – Celebrated on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day aims to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and promote inclusion and support for autistic individuals.

ASDs are a diverse group of conditions. They are characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication. Other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviors, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details, and unusual reactions to sensations.

The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time. While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support. Autism often has an impact on education and employment opportunities.

In addition, the demands on families providing care and support can be significant. Societal attitudes and the level of support provided by local and national authorities are important factors determining the quality of life of people with autism.

According to Iran Autism Association (IAA), the inclusion of autistic individuals is not a favor – it is a right. No child should be denied education because they learn differently. No adult should struggle for employment because they experience the world in a unique way.

About 1 in 150 children in Iran is born with autism, IRNA reported. The IAA has registered 6,262 individuals with autism so far in the country.

The Welfare Organization is planning to raise public awareness by holding workshops, seminars, and educational programs, develop culture and create environment for the inclusion of autistic people. The organization also aims to establish a center for providing rehabilitation services to adults with autism.

This year’s theme ‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’ highlights the intersection between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts, showcasing how inclusive policies and practices can drive positive change for autistic individuals worldwide and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

Bringing together global experts, policymakers, and autistic voices, the event features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, addressing areas such as inclusive healthcare, education, employment, and urban development. This year’s discussion explores the role of neurodiversity in shaping policies that promote accessibility, equality, and innovation across multiple sectors. Discussions focus on inclusive healthcare, quality education, workplace accessibility, reducing inequalities, and designing autism-friendly cities and communities.

The 2025 World Autism Awareness Day is organized by the Institute of Neurodiversity (ION), with the support of the United Nations Department of Global Communications. ION is a neuro minority-founded and led global membership organization headquartered in Switzerland, with a presence in 40 countries worldwide. As the largest, most globally represented neurodiversity initiative, ION works to empower neurominorities, advocate for equal opportunities, and promote acceptance and education.

By fostering dialogue and collaboration across multiple sectors, World Autism Awareness Day 2025 will reinforce the need for sustained efforts to eliminate barriers, promote inclusive policies, and recognize the contributions of autistic individuals to society and the achievement of the SDGs.

