IRCS, Tajikistan discuss fostering ties on health, humanitarian issues

TEHRAN—Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), and Zohidi Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda, the ambassador of Tajikistan to Tehran, have explored avenues for boosting collaborations in health and humanitarian fields.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the two officials underscored the significance of enhancing cooperation including reopening the IRCS center in Tajikistan. Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda announced Tajikistan's readiness to facilitate administrative and legal procedures in this regard, the IRCS website reported.

The Tajik official went on to say these negotiations will go on to strengthen relations between the two countries in the field of health and develop cooperation on humanitarian assistance.

For his part, Kolivand highlighted the IRCS medical capabilities saying that with mutual support, the IRCS center will soon resume operations in Tajikistan.

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

The IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

The IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

The IRCS hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics meet the medical and therapeutic needs of thousands of citizens every day. The IRCS medical centers abroad are reputable worldwide. As a humanitarian organization, the IRCS is trying to alleviate the suffering of the people involved in accidents, emergencies, and conflicts.

“Today, collaborations with knowledge-based firms have resulted in advancements in manufacturing orthoses, prostheses, artificial organs, and new medications, with plans to extend cooperation to rescue and relief efforts as well,” the head of the IRCS has said.

According to a report released by the IFRC on the most important achievements of the Iranian Red Crescent Society during January-December 2023, the IRCS continues to tackle the impacts of climate change, program adaptability, and preparedness efforts that have been triggered by the climate crisis.

MT/MG