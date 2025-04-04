Iranian tourism ministry seeks to expand international outreach

TEHRAN– Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, has highlighted ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts to enhance tourism and facilitate travel for Iranian expatriates and foreign visitors.

As part of these initiatives, Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri is in discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish tourism advisory offices in select countries.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohseni-Bandpey noted that approximately eight to nine million Iranians reside abroad, and attracting them to visit Iran, whether for tourism or long-term stays, requires a strategic and trust-building approach.

The deputy tourism minister acknowledged that negative portrayals by the U.S. and its allies have influenced perceptions of travel to Iran. However, the High Council of Iranian Affairs Abroad and the Tourism Ministry are actively working to remove barriers and encourage Iranian expatriates to visit their homeland.

“The ministry has outlined multiple strategies to boost tourism. Among them is the establishment of tourism advisory offices in key countries to counteract misinformation and promote Iran’s rich cultural and natural attractions. The goal is to engage both Iranian expatriates and international tourists in efforts to challenge misconceptions about Iran and highlight its diverse tourism offerings.”

Mohseni-Bandpey further emphasized the importance of tourism diplomacy, stating that active participation in international tourism exhibitions is a priority. Additionally, the ministry plans to submit specialized tourism proposals to the High Council of Iranian Affairs Abroad. “One key initiative is encouraging tour operators to design travel packages dedicated to first- to fourth-generation Iranian expatriates, allowing them to reconnect with their heritage through short-term leisure visits.”

A major focus of Iran’s tourism policy under the 14th government is strengthening ties with nations sharing cultural and historical connections, including those in the Nowruz Civilization Sphere, the Persian Gulf region, as well as populous countries like China and India. The ministry aims to create favorable conditions for hosting both foreign visitors and Iranian expatriates.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mohseni-Bandpey highlighted the steady growth in tourist arrivals in recent years. In the year 1402 (stated in March 2023), Iran experienced a significant rise in international visitors compared to the previous year. By the first 10 months of 1403, the country had already welcomed 6.3 million tourists—matching the total for the entire previous year. With continued efforts by tour operators, travel agencies, hotel associations, and other tourism industry stakeholders, projections suggest a further increase in arrivals.

Iran boasts a wide range of tourism attractions, including religious sites, health tourism facilities, natural landscapes, ecotourism opportunities, and historical and cultural heritage sites. Mohseni-Bandpey expressed optimism that by expanding the tourism sector, one of the key drivers of economic, social, cultural, and political development, Iran will achieve its long-term goal of attracting 15 million annual tourists as outlined in the country’s national development plan.

AM