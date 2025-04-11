Iran knocked out of 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup

TEHRAN - Tajikistan defeated Iran 3-1 in an engrossing Group D match to make the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Friday.

Tajikistan topped Group D with six points, one ahead of DPR Korea who drew 2-2 with Oman in a match played simultaneously.

Tajikistan - the 2018 runners-up - also qualified for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 and will take on Group C runners-up Korea Republic in the knockout stage.

rs only to head over the bar in the 7th minute.

Their pressing paid off in the 12th minute when a defensive mistake saw the ball land kindly for Mekhrubon Odilzoda, who drilled in a shot that took a deflection before going past a helpless Abolfazl Khalilian.

Tajikistan did not seem to miss key defender Mehrojidin Rozykov, who was sent off in their match against DPR Korea, and their defence dealt swiftly with Iran’s offensive line, which had no shots on target in the first half.

Champions in 2008, Iran drew level when Omid Gharahchomaghloo found space on the right in the 52nd minute and drilled a low shot past Abubakr Rahmonqulov, the-afc.com reported.

Tajikistan regrouped and scored their second in the 67th minute after Shoev collected a through ball from Odilzoda and sent a shot from close range that rocketed past Khalilian.

Boosted by the goal, Tajikistan continued applying pressure and Abdullo Ibragimzoda put the match beyond doubt when he picked up the ball on the edge of the box and sent a low shot past a rooted Khalilian in the 89th minute.