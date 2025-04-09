Iran fall short against Oman in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025

TEHRAN - Oman came from behind twice to defeat Iran 3-2 in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Group D clash at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium Tuesday night.

Ahmed Al’Amrani emerged Oman’s hero, netting twice with the winner coming in the 89th minute to give his side their first three points, leaving Iran bottom of the group with a solitary point.

Oman will still need a result in their final group game against Tajikistan to reach the knockout round and book a ticket at the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025. Iran will meet Tajikistan on Friday.

Both teams came into the contest needing a win after Iran settled for a 1-1 draw with DPR Korea, while Oman lost 2-1 to Tajikistan in their opening matches.

Iran took a deserved lead in the 39th minute through Mahan Beheshti’s left-footed free-kick, which flew past Ahmed Al Rawahi who should have done better.

The second half kicked into life seven minutes in with Oman drawing level through Al Rashdi, who headed home Osama Al Ma’mari’s overhead kick that was intended as a shot.

But before Oman could savor the equalizer, Iran regained their lead almost from the restart through Ehsan Kheradpisheh, who finished Mahan Alipour’s cutback into the top corner.

Stung after going behind for a second time, Oman moved up a gear and Iran custodian Abolfazl Khalilian needed two attempts to smother Al’Amrani’s header.

Oman's persistence paid off in the 74th minute when Alyazan Al Balushi was brought down in the box, with Al’ Amrani stepping up to draw Oman level again from 12 yards with the forward then finishing from close range on the 89th minute to steal the points.