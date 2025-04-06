Iran, DPR Korea share spoils in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025

TEHRAN - Iran and DPR Korea battled to a 1-1 stalemate in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Group D match on Saturday.

The result left both sides two points adrift of Tajikistan - who beat Oman 2-1 earlier in the day - with Iran to face Oman next while DPR Korea will play Tajikistan, with both matches to take place on Tuesday.

DPR Korea’s early pressure was rewarded in the eighth minute when Choe Chung Hyuk produced a towering header to power home Pak Kwang Song’s corner kick.

The East Asian side, who beat Iran 4-1 in the Qualifiers, then had opportunities to increase their lead but Kim Yu Jin dragged an effort wide while Ri Kang Rim’s attempt lacked power to trouble Iran custodian Abofazl Khalilian, the-afc.com reported.

Against the run of play, Iran found the equalizer in the 24th minute when Mehdi Sahneh’s shot from distance took a wicked deflection off Kim Tae Guk, which wrong-footed DPR Korea goalkeeper Jong Hyon Ju.

DPR Korea were unlucky not to go into the break with the lead when a combination of determined defending from Khalilian and his defenders, who put their bodies on the line to block efforts from Tae Guk, Yu Jin and then Tae Guk again in a frenetic scramble at the end of the first half.

It took a while for the second half to get going with the first shot on target registered in the 57th minute by Kwang Song which was easily fielded by Khalilian.

A long ball pumped forward two minutes later saw Iran going close to taking the lead after Ri Kang Song’s header back to his keeper was intercepted by Ehsan Kheradpisheh but Hyon Ju pulled off a great block to deny the forward.

Another quick counter in the 77th minute saw Mohammadreza Yousefi sending a superb curled pass beyond the last DPR Korea defender but Kheradpisheh could not get a touch as the teams settled for a share of the points.