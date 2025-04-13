Iran aim for the 2025 Women's Futsal Asian Cup title: Sara Shirbeigi

TEHRAN – Iconic futsal player Sara Shirbeigi is hopeful that the women’s national team can become champions of the Asian Cup for the third time.

Shirbeigi has been dealing with an injury recently, making it difficult for her to be included in the national team lineup. However, her recovery process gives her hope that she will reach the required fitness level for the Asian Cup, which will be held next month.

“I hope we can become champions of Asia for the third consecutive time. All our goals and efforts will be focused on this. However, as you know, achieving this is challenging since teams like Japan and Thailand are strong competitors. Nonetheless, we are Iran,” she told Tehran Times.

Iran competed in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025, finishing as runners-up against Japan and Thailand.

“The Thailand tournament was a significant opportunity for us to participate in a quality event after many years and face our main rivals in Asia. Our team, along with others like Japan and Thailand, have transformed significantly. Participating in this event was very beneficial for us, allowing us to test our team and better understand our rivals,” she said.

“To become champions, it’s essential for the young players to compete against larger teams and gain experience. Since joining the team, they have only participated in the CAFA competition, and I must emphasize that the level of CAFA cannot be compared with this tournament in terms of quality. Thus, participating in such tournaments is extremely advantageous for us,” the national futsal team forward stated.

“Our team still have weaknesses that we worked on during the Thailand tournament, and I hope that by addressing these issues, we can lift the championship trophy for the third time and make our nation proud. The Thailand tournament showcased the significant progress of women’s futsal in Asia.”

Shirbeigi has been dealing with injuries and is still not fully recovered. However, she remains optimistic about her physical condition for the Asian Cup, where Iran are grouped with Vietnam, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

“I’ve been working hard to be ready for the Asian Cup, following my rehabilitation workouts. Unfortunately, I was injured on the last day of training during the Thailand tournament, and the team doctor did not permit me to play. Currently, I am not at 100% readiness, but my goal is to prepare for the Asian Cup,” she concluded.