Iran defeat Hong Kong in AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025

TEHRAN - Defending champions Iran secured their place in the quarter-finals after defeating Hong Kong 3-1 in their AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 Group B tie on Friday.

The win took Iran to six points - level with Vietnam who also qualified - with the two to meet on Sunday to decide the group winners.

Having opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Philippines, Iran took time to find their rhythm, Elham Anafjeh (two goals) and Mahtab Banaei were on target for Iran.

Iran’s Nastaran Moghimi scored an own goal.