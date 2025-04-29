Send-off ceremony held for Iran’s women’s futsal team

TEHRAN — A send-off ceremony for the Iran's women's futsal team took place at the headquarters of the Iran National Football Camp on Tuesday in Tehran.

The team, known as Team Melli, are preparing to compete in the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup, which will be held from May 6 to 17 in China.

Head of football federation Mehdi Taj attended the ceremony.

Iran will begin their campaign on May 7 with a match against the Philippines in Group B. They will also face Hong Kong and Vietnam on May 9 and 11, respectively.

Iran have previously won the two editions of the tournament held in Malaysia (2015) and Thailand (2018).