Maral Torkaman wins Top Scorer accolade

TEHRAN - With four goals for Iran prior to the third-place playoff, Maral Torkaman added two more on Saturday against China to emerge as the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup and help lead her side to the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup Philippines 2025.

The 22-year-old cemented her status as one of Asia’s brightest futsal stars on her competition debut, showcasing her deadly finishing and also adding one assist.

The Palayesh Naft Abadan player’s brace in the 3-1 third-place playoff win against the host made it six goals in as many matches, which took her clear of Chinese Taipei’s Liu Wen Ling and Thailand's Jenjira Bubpha - both with five goals - at the top of the scoring charts.

Torkaman became the third different player in as many editions to claim the accolade after Chikage Kichibayashi of Japan (2015) and Sara Shirbeigi of Iran (2018).

Japan’s Sara Oino was named named the Most Valuable Player after leading Japan to a historic triumph.

A standout campaign in goal by Nene Inoue saw her named Best Goalkeeper of the competition as she led Japan to a historic crown.