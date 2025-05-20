Iran need generation change in women’s futsal

TEHRAN – Iran secured their spot in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup by finishing in third place at the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup. However, to achieve greater success, the team needs a generation change.

Fereshteh Karimi and Sara Shirbeigi, esteemed veterans of the Iran women’s futsal team, have long been the pillars of their national squad. Their experience and dedication have contributed significantly to Iran’s accomplishments on the Asian futsal stage.

In the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup, Iran finished in third place, falling short of expectations despite being two-time champions. While their performance was commendable, it highlighted the need for a new generation of players to take the reins and elevate Iran’s futsal ambitions.

The recent results underscore a critical transition. To excel in upcoming competitions, including the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, Iran must infuse fresh blood into the squad. Young, talented players are expected to bring energy, innovative tactics, and a new competitive spirit, ensuring Iran remain a formidable force on the international stage.

This generation change marks an exciting chapter for Iranian women’s futsal, balancing the value of experience with the promise of a vibrant future. As the team prepare for future challenges, the hope is that this new wave of athletes will uphold Iran’s proud futsal tradition and write new success stories.