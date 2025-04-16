Isfahan to host UN Tourism gathering for East Asia

TEHRAN -- The ancient city of Isfahan, with a positive vote of over 30 member states of the UN Tourism Commission, has become the host of the 38th gathering of the Regional Commission of East Asia in 2026, said Isfahan Governor-General Mehdi Jamalinejad.

The 37th gathering of the Regional Commission of East Asia was held in Jakarta during April 15-16, Mehr news agency reported.

The privilege was announced at the end of a meeting attended by UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and a delegation of Iranian experts headed by the deputy tourism minister, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei.

The deputy tourism minister called this success a turning point in Iran’s tourism diplomacy policies.

He added that promoting Iran’s position in the international arena through hosting tourism events is a significant approach in the tourism ministry, which will continue in the next stages.

Also, a video of the cultural and tourism attractions of Isfahan was shown, which was warmly welcomed by representatives of the countries.

It is a chance for Iran show Isfahan attractions to the participants from East Asia.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The ancient city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan, which translates into “half the world”, meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. The city is home to many versatile artisans who underpin its reputation as a living museum of traditional culture.

KD