IMIDRO launches mining, mineral industry projects worth $2b in a year

TEHRAN – The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) commissioned $2.0 billion worth of mining and mineral industry projects in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), according to Mohammad Aghajani, head of the organization.

Speaking to IRIB, Aghajani said the projects are valued at approximately 900 trillion rials (around $2.0 billion). Key developments include the Mehdiabad zinc concentrate project, titanium slag production in Kahnouj, and various initiatives in the copper industry, steel production chain, and related infrastructure.

Among the most notable projects nearing operational status are the Ghadir Neyriz Steel Complex and the graphite electrode plant, both expected to be launched by the end of the current Iranian year (late March 2026).

Aghajani, who also serves as deputy minister of industry, mining, and trade, emphasized that IMIDRO played a leading role in coordinating and facilitating these projects, while the financing was largely provided through public-private partnerships.

The projects are expected to create more than 5,000 direct jobs and up to 16,000 indirect employment opportunities across the country, contributing to national industrial growth and regional economic development.

