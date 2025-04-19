Annual non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi province up 34%

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, increased by 34 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), according to an official with the province’s customs department.

Javad Jafari announced that 3.463 million tons of non-oil goods worth $2.251 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating also 18 percent rise in terms of weight, year on year.

The official further stated that 2.912 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $1.7 billion had been exported from the province in the year 1402.

The province’s main exported items last year were agricultural products, pistachios and saffron, polyethylene compounds, and metal products, Jafari said, adding that the major destination countries for Khorasan Razavi’s exported goods during this period were Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Iraq.

He further announced that 321,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $786 million were imported to the province last year, with six percent rise in value, and seven percent growth in weight, as compared to the preceding year.

The most imported goods during this period were cotton, yarn, smartphones, gold bars, and rice, and the major sources of imported goods were the United Arab Emirates, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

As previously announced by an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported over 152 million tons of non-oil goods worth $57.8 billion in the past Iranian calendar year.

This marked a 10 percent increase in volume and a 15.62 percent rise in value compared to the previous year, Abolfazl Akbarpour, the IRICA deputy head for planning and international affairs, stated.

Imports totaled 39.3 million tons valued at $72.4 billion, representing a 0.77 percent decline in weight but an 8.22 percent increase in value from the previous year. The result was a non-oil trade deficit of $14.6 billion, largely due to the import of over $8.0 billion worth of raw gold bars, which accounted for 11.12 percent of the total import value.

Iran’s main non-oil exports included natural gas, liquefied propane and butane, methanol, liquefied petroleum gases and hydrocarbon gases, and gas condensates.

Natural gas was the top export item, with an average customs value of $314 per ton.

Other leading exports were petroleum bitumen, urea, non-alloy iron and steel billets, iron or steel bars, and polyethylene.

The top destinations for Iran’s exports were China at $14.8 billion, Iraq at $11.9 billion, the United Arab Emirates at $7.2 billion, Turkey at $6.8 billion, Pakistan and Afghanistan at $2.4 billion each, and India at $1.9 billion. These seven countries accounted for $47.6 billion, or 82.3 percent of Iran’s total non-oil export value.

On the import side, essential goods such as corn feed, soybean meal, genetically modified soybeans, rice, and sunflower seed oil were among the top items. Other key imports included smartphones, tractors, and auto parts.

The UAE was Iran’s largest source of imports at $21.9 billion, followed by China at $19.3 billion, Turkey at $12.4 billion, Germany at $2.4 billion, India at $1.7 billion, Hong Kong at approximately $1.4 billion, and Russia at $1.3 billion. Together, these countries supplied goods worth $60.7 billion, or 83.8 percent of Iran’s total imports.

Akbarpour said the trade deficit could be largely attributed to the surge in gold imports, which on their own exceeded $8.0 billion.

MA