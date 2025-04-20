Iran’s annual fishery exports rise 17% to hit $372m

TEHRAN – Iran exported 196,000 metric tons of fishery products worth $372 million in the Iranian year 1403 (ended March 19, 2025), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.

According to Arezou Ghanion, Deputy Director of the Statistics and Data Processing Office at IRICA, fishery exports grew by 29 percent in volume and 17 percent in value compared to the previous year.

The main exported items included various types of shrimp, tuna, and carp, which together accounted for 64 percent of the total export volume and 65 percent of the export value within the fishery category.

China, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were identified as the top three buyers of Iranian fishery products during the year.

​Iran's fishery industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, positioning the country as a key player in the global aquaculture sector.

The country's fishery sector has diversified its product offerings, with shrimp, tuna, and carp being the leading exports. Shrimp exports alone accounted for a substantial portion of the export value, with major markets including China, Iraq, and the UAE.

This diversification has been supported by strategic investments in aquaculture infrastructure and technology. The Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) has implemented reforms to enhance production capabilities, including providing low-interest loans to fisheries and expanding fish farming operations.​

Looking ahead, Iran aims to further boost its fishery exports, targeting $1.0 billion annually by the Iranian year 1404 (March 2025–March 2026). This ambitious goal is supported by plans to increase fishery production to 2.6 million metric tons, up from 1.5 million metric tons in the previous year. The expansion of fish farming activities, including the construction of additional cages and the adoption of advanced breeding techniques, is expected to play a crucial role in achieving these targets.​

In summary, Iran's fishery industry has demonstrated resilience and growth, with increasing export values and volumes. With continued investment and strategic planning, the sector is poised to make a significant impact on the global aquaculture market in the coming years.

EF/MA