Shiraz to host artworks by film professionals

TEHRAN-The second edition of the group exhibition “Fragments of a Mirror,” featuring visual works by more than 20 film professionals, will open at the Sarvenaz Gallery in Shiraz, Fars Province, on April 24.

The first edition was organized last December at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran, where film professionals, including actors, directors, cinematographers, and others involved in filmmaking showcased their artworks, Honaronline reported.

It featured artworks by celebrated figures in Iranian cinema, including filmmakers Abbas Kiarostami, Tahmineh Milani, and Masoud Kimiai, actresses Niki Karimi and Nazanin Bayati, actors Hamid Jebeli, Mehdi Pakdel, Reza Kianian, and Farhad Aeesh, and cinematographers Mahmoud Kalari and Houman Behmanesh among others.

“Several new film professionals have joined this edition, some of them are presenting their works in this exhibition for the very first time,” Mahta Mohaddes, the curator of “Fragments of a Mirror” said.

“All the artists whose works are on display are well-known and reviewing their artworks together presents a new meaning and a fresh perspective on another dimension of Iranian cinema,” she added.

Mohaddes noted that the exhibition poster was designed by the renowned graphic designer Ebrahim Haghighi, and one of his paintings will also be on display.

The second edition of “Fragments of a Mirror” will open on April 24 at Sarvenaz Gallery in Shiraz with the presence of the artists. The public will be able to visit the works until April 29.

Photo: Film professionals attend the first edition of the exhibition at the IAF in Tehran, December 2024.

SS/SAB