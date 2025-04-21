IMIDRO eyes joint projects with China, from solar power to copper chain development

TEHRAN – Iran’s state-owned mining and metals development body, IMIDRO, is exploring new areas of cooperation with Chinese partners, ranging from building solar power plants to expanding the copper value chain, according to its chairman.

Mohammad Aghajani, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said during a meeting on Monday with executives of a major Chinese contracting company that numerous projects in Iran’s mining and mineral industries are open to cooperation, particularly in technology transfer and project implementation.

Aghajani outlined potential areas of collaboration, including the construction of solar power plants adjacent to mines, development of alumina projects, and comprehensive engagement in the copper chain—from upstream extraction to downstream manufacturing such as copper foil and various sheet products. He also pointed to opportunities in deep iron ore mining and lithium projects, especially those involving brine resources.

The deputy industry, mining, and trade minister invited the Chinese company to attend the Tehran Expo 1404, saying IMIDRO is prepared to share technical data and project needs with the Chinese side to enable them to submit proposals for participation or investment packages.

Yu Jiang, a representative of the Chinese company, welcomed the prospect of expanding mining cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized the firm's strong financial capabilities and global track record.

Yu added that the company is ready to contribute to the execution and completion of IMIDRO’s proposed projects. He said expert-level meetings will be held between the two sides to define areas of collaboration, ultimately leading to a formal cooperation agreement.

