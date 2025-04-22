36th TIBF to present over 31,000 titles for children, young adults

TEHRAN-Two weeks to the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), 230 publishers have registered to participate in the children's and young adult section, a board member of the Cultural Association of Children and Youth Book Publishers said.

“The number is 31 more than last year. Additionally, 28 publishers will be represented through agencies,” Mehr quoted Mohammad Taqi Haghbin as saying.

“Publishers in this section will have a total space of 13,000 square meters, which marks an increase of 2,000 square meters compared to last year,” he added.

“A total of 31,792 titles will be presented in the children's and young adult section by the publishers, all of which have been approved by the Iran Book and Literature House,” Haghbin noted.

Referring to the accessibility of all publishers' books for readers in this section, he said: “To ensure readers can access books from all publishers, we will have a collective pavilion in the children's and young adult section that will offer books from publishers which, for any reason, are not physically present at the fair”.

“Overall, there isn’t a single publisher in this section that will be absent from the fair this year. As mentioned, the interest in participating in this section has increased compared to last year, which shows that despite economic challenges, innovation in the publishing industry makes continued participation possible, which is a hopeful sign for the future of the publishing industry,” he asserted.

Recognized as a national heritage and event, Tehran International Book Fair not only invigorates and enriches the country’s culture but also attracts the attention of cultural figures and book lovers from across the globe.

The cultural event has turned into a landmark, momentous book fair in West Asia after 35 editions in a row. Millions of visitors inspect the fair every year, including thousands of university students, scholars, and their families.

The event currently serves as the most significant cultural event in Iran. On average, 2,500 domestic and 600 foreign publishers participate in the landmark event. The foreign publishers substantially offer their materials in English or Arabic; however, titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean, Russian, or Japanese are also available.

The 36th TIBF is set to take place from May 7 to 17 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla. “Let’s Read for Iran” has been chosen as the slogan for this edition of the book fair.

