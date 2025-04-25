What’s in Tehran art galleries

Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Shojai. Entitled “Flow”, the exhibit runs until May 9 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

Painting

* Zahed Sheikh Bahai is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Matt” will run until May 6 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Mazaher Afrouzi in an exhibition named “Traces of Rain”.

The exhibit will be running until May 5 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Parvaneh Etemadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibit named “In Honor of Parvaneh” runs until May 5 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* Rischee 29 Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Sharafi.

The exhibition named “Temporal Diagrams” will be running until May 9 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Oriya Mahmoudi is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Eight Tales of a Missing Book” will be running until May 6 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Pouya Khaki is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Early Myths” will be running until May 6 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Maneli Manouchehri is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Hidden Side” will run until May 6 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Shima Esfandiari are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Fugue in G Minor” will continue until May 6 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Shadi Moradi is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 9 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

