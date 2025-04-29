US Navy loses $60m fighter jet in Red Sea in fight against Yemen

A Navy fighter jet fell overboard Monday when the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier veered to avoid fire from the Yemeni forces, according to two defense officials.

The military was using the $60 million jet as part of its weekslong campaign against the Yemeni forces.

One sailor was injured in the mishap, which included the loss of a vehicle used to tow the aircraft across the deck. The plane and truck sank, according to the officials, who were granted anonymity to speak about the attack.

The aircraft’s loss adds to the growing price tag in the effort against the Yemeni forces, which has included seven MQ-9 drones shot down by the group over the past several weeks. The Yemeni forces have brought down more than a dozen of the surveillance drones since October 2023, when they began attacking ships in the Red Sea to stop Israel’s relentless war on Gaza. They cost more than $20 million each.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft,” the Navy said in a statement, Politico reported.

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway.”

The U.S. Central Command has conducted more than 800 airstrikes against Yemen as part of Operation Rough Rider. That’s the largest American air campaign since the operation against ISIS during President Donald Trump’s first term, which targeted the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

The Truman and its escort ships — a mix of destroyers and cruisers — were supposed to head home last month. But Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth extended their deployment while ordering another carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, to the region to bolster attacks against the Yemeni forces.