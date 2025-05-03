Iran, Cambodia reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic ties

TEHRAN – In a move to strengthen economic ties, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol welcomed Iranian investment in the country’s infrastructure and development projects during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Cambodia.

Ali Akbar Nazari, who also serves as Iran’s ambassador to Vietnam, met with Chanthol in his capacity as First Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC). Nazari conveyed Iran’s readiness to contribute to Cambodia’s development by offering technical and engineering expertise across a wide range of sectors, including petrochemicals, nanotechnology, aerospace, refinery construction, road building, and industrial development.

He also called for swift finalization and signing of a bilateral investment protection treaty to provide a clear framework for long-term economic cooperation.

Chanthol responded by emphasizing Cambodia’s strong legal and governmental support for foreign investment. He noted that Iranian investors are welcome to begin their activities even before the treaty is signed and ordered the relevant authorities to expedite the review of the draft agreement.

Iran and Cambodia have maintained diplomatic relations since the 1970s.

In January 2025, Iran’s Ambassador to Vietnam—who is also accredited to Cambodia—held high-level meetings in Phnom Penh with Khuon Sudary, President of the Cambodian National Assembly, as well as the Ministers of Health and of Culture and Fine Arts.

In 2024, Cambodia and Iran discussed the promotion and enhancement of mutual cooperation in the field of applied robotic surgical technologies, where researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia and from Iran cooperated to advance surgical capabilities to help break new ground for global health.