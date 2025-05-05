Minister says cultural diplomacy holds key to stronger ties between Iran and Egypt

TEHRAN--Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has described cultural diplomacy as the cornerstone of strengthening relations between Iran and Egypt.

He was welcomed by Nasreen Osmanli, an advisor to the Egypt Tourism Authority, and Mohammad Hossein Soltanifard, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Interest Section in Cairo, upon his arrival in Cairo, IRNA reported.

Speaking on the eve of the fourth meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization's tourism ministers, he said Iran-Egypt tourism relations have entered a new and powerful stage and opened up new horizons for strategic cooperation.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized the importance of developing tourism relations between Iran and Egypt.

Referring to Iran's official participation in the D-8 Cairo Summit, he said that strengthening cultural and tourism ties between Iran and Egypt could open a new chapter in their strategic relations.

At this summit, Iran aims to activate multilateral cooperation potential and reinforce cultural diplomacy with member states, including Turkey, Pakistan, and especially Egypt.

The December meeting between Iranian and Egyptian presidents paved the groundwork for renewed bilateral engagement, with current efforts focused on prioritizing tourism-sector partnerships, he added.

This trip is primarily aimed at facilitating joint initiatives between Iranian and Egyptian tourism agencies, he stated.

Establishing such connections would not only serve the interests of both nations but also foster unity within the Islamic Ummah, Salehi-Amiri said.

By introducing a new framework for technological collaboration in tourism, Iran seeks to enhance its position in emerging regional and global trends, he reiterated.

He continued that Egypt, as one of pioneer nations in history of Islamic civilization and Arab world, boasts numerous historical and cultural potentials which can be attractive for Iranians.

Iranian people are eager to become acquainted with civilizational and religious heritage of Egypt closely, he said, adding this would be a great opportunity for promoting cultural and tourism ties between two nations.

Referring to the richness of Iran's cultural heritage and its unique monuments, the minister said Iran has huge capacities which can be attractive for Egyptians.

“We have many historical monuments which have been registered in the UNESCO’s list of World Heritage. It shows the cultural and historical richness of Iran and can be effective in tourist exchange and promoting mutual ties.”

Emphasizing on importance of using the medica capacities for introducing and promoting tourism and cultural attractions of both nations, he said, “We should use the national media and social networks effectively. We can introduce tourism capacities of Iran and Egypt through scientific and cultural media and elites of both nations and pave the grounds for attracting the tourists.”

KD