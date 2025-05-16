What’s in Tehran art galleries

Saless Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of photos by Reza Daryakenari. The exhibition will be running until May 27 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Shervin Pashai is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Raaspee Returns”, the exhibition runs until May 25 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shima Shoqi Beigi is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “What I Endure” will run until May 20 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by Mohammad Nourian are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Lovers’ Dusk” will be running until May 26 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Paintings by Sina Qadaksaz are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until May 21 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Paintings by Mona Kalahroudi are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition named “From Silence to Form” will continue until June 6 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Nima Zeitoun-Nejad.

The exhibition runs until May 26 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Bozorgmehr Hosseinpour in an exhibition.

The exhibit will run until June 2 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Neda Saeidi is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 26 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Noushin Shafiei.

The exhibit will be running until May 30 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

