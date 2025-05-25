Yemen fires hypersonic ballistic missile at Tel Aviv Airport

TEHRAN – Yemen announces an operation against Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The Yemen Armed Forces have reaffirmed their commitment to imposing an aerial blockade on the Israeli airport in solidarity with Gaza and in opposition to the Israeli genocide.

According to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, the operation was a precision strike on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

He stated that the missile strike resulted in a complete halt of air traffic at the airport.

Saree emphasized that the operation successfully achieved its objectives, noting that it caused air traffic disruptions and prompted millions of settlers to flee to shelters.

He described the attack as a show of support for the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, and a rejection of the “genocide being committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza”.

Saree added that the strike is part of a broader aerial blockade being enforced by the Yemeni Armed Forces against the Israeli regime.

He pointed out that many international airlines have recently complied with the imposed ban, which has significantly impacted airport operations.

The Yemeni Armed Forces stressed that the daily massacres being committed against the people of Gaza are pushing Yemen, its leadership, people, and military, toward escalating military operations.

They affirmed that the escalation aims to end the Israeli genocide and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media had earlier reported the launch of a missile from Yemen, followed by sirens sounding in western Jerusalem (Al-Quds) and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Kan channel reported a suspension of takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport.

Flight tracking data from the time of the attack showed that four incoming flights were forced to circle above the coastline, waiting for clearance to resume landing operations.

This attack is part of a series of aerial strikes carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces as part of the air blockade on the Israeli regime.

These repeated missile attacks on Ben Gurion Airport have caused frequent paralysis in air traffic over recent weeks.

As a result, several international airlines have announced the suspension of flights to the Israeli airport.

Sana’a has repeatedly vowed to continue its military operations against Israeli targets in support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, asserting that such attacks will persist until the genocide ends and the blockade is lifted.