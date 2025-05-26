“The Wishing Game” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Wishing Game” by American writer Meg Shaffer has been published in Persian by Milkan Publications.

Saeideh Khakpour is the translator of the book first released in 2023.

“The Wishing Game” tells the story of Lucy Hart, a woman whose childhood was marked by neglect and loneliness, growing up without loving parents. She found comfort in books, especially the enchanting Clock Island series by Jack Masterson.

Now twenty-six and working as a teacher’s aide, Lucy spends her days inspiring her young students, particularly seven-year-old Christopher Lamb, who was orphaned after the tragic death of his parents.

Lucy longs to adopt Christopher and give him the family he deserves, but financial instability and uncertain circumstances make her dreams seem out of reach.

Just when Lucy begins to lose hope, a remarkable opportunity presents itself. Jack Masterson, the reclusive author of the beloved series, announces that he has finally written a new book. To promote it, he hosts a contest at his home on the magical Clock Island, inviting four lucky contestants to compete for a single, rare copy of the novel.

For Lucy, the chance to win this coveted prize is more than just a dream—it is a beacon of hope for her and Christopher’s future.

As the contest unfolds, Lucy faces fierce competition from ruthless book collectors and clever rivals, all eager to claim the prize. Among the contestants is Hugo Reese, the handsome yet grumpy illustrator of the series, whose presence adds both tension and intrigue.

Meanwhile, Jack “the Mastermind” Masterson orchestrates the game’s twists and surprises, hinting at a final revelation that could change everything.

Throughout the competition, Lucy’s unwavering determination and love for Christopher drive her forward. The contest becomes a journey not only to win the book but also to discover her own strength and hope.

As secrets are revealed and surprises unfold, Lucy learns that sometimes, the greatest wishes require courage and a touch of magic to come true.

Ultimately, "The Wishing Game" is a heartfelt story about resilience, dreams, and the transformative power of hope and love, showing that even in the face of impossible odds, wishes can come true.

Meg Shaffer is a USA Today bestselling author known for her captivating novels, including “The Lost Story” and “The Wishing Game”. Her book “The Wishing Game” was a finalist for Book of the Month’s Book of the Year and was named a Best Book of the Year by Reader’s Digest and The Washington Post.

It has been translated into 21 languages, reaching readers worldwide. Meg earned an MFA in TV and Screenwriting from Stephens College, further showcasing her storytelling talents.

SAB/

