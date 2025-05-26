Jason Miller’s “Barrymore's Ghost” to be staged at Iran Art Boutique

TEHRAN – Iran Art Boutique in Tehran will hose the play “Barrymore's Ghost” by Jason Miller from June 6 to 21.

Translated and directed by Hamed Sehhat, it is a 50-minute solo performance with Mohammad Tayeb Taher as the only performer on stage.

“Barrymore's Ghost” opens up the life of the legendary actor, John Barrymore, in a unique, theatrical manner.

John Barrymore, or Jack Barrymore, or Jake Barrymore, is presented as a ghost haunting an unknown theater, which, at the moment, is in rehearsal for a play. The gods have sentenced Barrymore to this purgatorial existence as penance for his abandonment of the theater and squandering of his talents in pursuit of fame, greed, and dissipation.

Barrymore disputes these assertions of the gods as he painfully and humorously examines the spectrum of his life. He chronicles his ascendancy to the throne as the finest classical actor of his generation; his arrival to the pinnacle of movie stardom; his intimate and compassionate relationships with his sister Ethel and his brother Lionel; and the explosive debacles of his four marriages. The play has wit, terror, agony, and hope, as we watch a mythical character explore the truths and deceptions of his extraordinary life.

Jason Miller (1939-2001) was an American playwright and actor. He won the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play for his play “That Championship Season,” and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Father Damien Karras in the 1973 horror film “The Exorcist,” a role he reprised in “The Exorcist III” (1990). He later became artistic director of the Scranton Public Theater in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where “That Championship Season” was set.

SS/SAB