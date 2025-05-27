Iran’s security chief joins 13th intl. meeting of senior security officials in Moscow

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon to attend the 13th International Meeting of Senior Security Officials. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia and the Deputy Secretary of the Russian National Security Council.

The annual forum, hosted by Moscow, aims to foster a new global security architecture by bringing together senior security officials and defense ministers from across the world. This year’s meeting is particularly significant given the current geopolitical dynamics and ongoing regional tensions. Over 125 delegations from 100 countries, along with representatives from 14 international organizations, are participating in the event held at the Russian National Center.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Ahmadian highlighted the importance of the summit, saying, “On the sidelines of this meeting, I will hold bilateral talks with officials from several countries, including friendly nations.” He stressed that such gatherings, along with the establishment of multilateral groups like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, signal a global shift toward creating a new international system that challenges the existing unilateral order.

“The space that has been created should be used to form a new system in the international arena,” Ahmadian added, emphasizing Iran’s intent to actively engage in shaping this evolving global framework.

Since its inception in 2010, the International Meeting of Senior Security Officials has served as a crucial platform for security leaders and experts worldwide to collaborate on addressing the complex security threats of the 21st century. The forum encourages dialogue and cooperation on a wide range of issues, from terrorism and cyber threats to regional conflicts and arms control.

This year’s meeting will be chaired by Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Under his leadership, the forum seeks to strengthen international partnerships and explore collective solutions to emerging security challenges.