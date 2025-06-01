Isfahan City Council supports suspension of Barcelona's cooperation with Tel Aviv

TEHRAN--The spokesperson for the Islamic City Council of Isfahan said: The Isfahan City Council supports the suspension of Barcelona's cooperation with Tel Aviv.

According to the Isfahan Municipality's Media Communications Department, on June 1, in response to the severance of ties between Barcelona, Isfahan's sister city, and Tel Aviv, Ali Salehi wrote on his social media page: "The Isfahan City Council supports the courageous and humane action of the Barcelona City Council (Isfahan's sister city) in suspending cooperation with Tel Aviv.”

This important step, and making it conditional on respecting the rights of the Palestinian people and human principles, is a symbol of commitment to human rights and justice, he said.

“I hope that global solidarity with the Palestinian people against the crime of genocide will be strengthened,” he added.

It should be noted that Barcelona is the second city in the northeast of Spain to become a sister city of Isfahan according to an agreement signed on January 14, 1999.

Isfahan has now 10 sister cities including Florence in Italy, St. Petersburg in Russia, Xi’an in China, Lasi in Romania, Yerevan in Armenia, Havana in Cuba, Freiburg in Germany, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Barcelona in Spain and the city of Kuwait.

KD

