What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Wahed Khakdan is on display in an exhibition at Mah Gallery. The exhibit named “Silence of Shadows” will be running until July 17 at the gallery located at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Saviz Shalchian is on view in an exhibition at Art Center Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 17 at the gallery that can be found at 145 North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Rischee 29 Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mamak Hejazi.

The exhibition named “Animal Party” will be running until June 13 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Marzieh Garamli is underway at Jinus Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 11 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemei St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Saman Khadem is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Beneath the Surface” will run until June 10 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by Ali Zabeti are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Zamin-e Daq” will continue until June 13 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists.

Entitled “To Transform”, the exhibition will be running until June 13 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Ahmadreza Ahmadi, Sohrab Sepehri, Ardeshir Rostami, Javad Mojabi and several others.

Entitled “Poets”, the exhibit runs until June 21 at the gallery located at No. 2798, Vali-e Asr Ave, after Parkvay, next to Bank of Industry and Mine.

Sculpture

* Sculptures by Morteza Ahmadvand are currently on view in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

Titled “Seeing, With/Without Time”, the exhibition will be running until June 17 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Painting/sculpture

* A collection of paintings and sculptures by a number of Iranian artists is currently on view in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “That Night in May” runs until June 13 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

SAB/



