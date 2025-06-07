Overhaul of phases 17, 18 offshore platforms at South Pars completed

TEHRAN - The overhaul of the offshore platforms in phases 17 and 18 of Iran’s South Pars gas field has been successfully completed after carrying out more than 1,300 operational tasks, according to the head of South Pars gas platform maintenance.

Ali Tale’, cited by Pars Oil and Gas Company via Shana, said the annual maintenance operations began in late April, with platforms 17A and 17B taken offline simultaneously on May 21 for scheduled repairs.

He noted that platform 17A underwent 350 tasks over 3,760 man-hours, while 17B saw 372 tasks completed over 3,512 man-hours. The maintenance work was concluded after a week of intensive efforts by repair teams.

EF/MA