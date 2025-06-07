IAF to show Tornatore’s documentary about Ennio Morricone

TEHRAN – The 2021 documentary “Ennio: The Maestro” directed by Giuseppe Tornatore will be screened at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Sunday.

Also known as “The Glance of Music,” the 150-minute film will be shown at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the movie critic Nima Abasur, Honaronline reported.

The documentary film celebrates the life and legacy of the Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who died in 2020. It won the Nastro d'Argento 2022 for Best Documentary Film.

It consists of interviews with directors, screenwriters, musicians, songwriters, critics, and collaborators who have worked with him or who have enjoyed him throughout his long career.

Giuseppe Tornatore, Oscar-winning director, pays tribute to his friend and collaborator Ennio Morricone, retracing the life and works of the Italian composer, from his debut with Sergio Leone to the Oscar Award for “The Hateful Eight” in 2016.

The film comprises interviews with renowned directors and musicians, recordings of some of the maestro's acclaimed world tours, clips from some iconic films set to music by Morricone, and exclusive footage of the scenes and places that defined Morricone's life.

A number of artists appearing in the film include Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, Hans Zimmer, Barry Levinson, Dario Argento, Bernardo Bertolucci, Bruce Springsteen, Roland Joffé, John Williams, James Hetfield, and Wong Kar-wai, among others.

Ennio Morricone (1928-2020) was an Italian composer, orchestrator, conductor, trumpeter, and pianist who wrote music in a wide range of styles.

With more than 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as more than 100 classical works, Morricone is widely considered one of the most prolific and greatest film composers of all time. He received numerous accolades including two Academy Awards, three Grammy Awards, three Golden Globes, six BAFTAs, 10 David di Donatello, 11 Nastro d'Argento, two European Film Awards, the Golden Lion Honorary Award, and the Polar Music Prize.

His filmography includes more than 70 award-winning films, all of Sergio Leone's films since “A Fistful of Dollars,” all of Giuseppe Tornatore's films since “Cinema Paradiso,” as well as “The Battle of Algiers” (1966), “1900” (1976), “Le Professionnel” (1981), “The Thing” (1982).

He received the Academy Award for Best Original Score nominations for “Days of Heaven” (1978), “The Mission” (1986), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Bugsy” (1991), “Malèna” (2000) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015), winning for the last. He won the Academy Honorary Award in 2007. His score to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966) is regarded as one of the most recognizable and influential soundtracks in history.

Morricone composed for Hollywood directors such as Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Brian De Palma, Barry Levinson, William Friedkin, Oliver Stone, Warren Beatty, John Carpenter, and Quentin Tarantino. He has also worked with directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Roland Joffé, Wolfgang Petersen, Roman Polanski, and Pier Paolo Pasolini.

SS/SAB