Daily gas output from South Pars Phase 11 rises by 60%

TEHRAN - Iran has increased daily natural gas production from Phase 11 of the South Pars gas field by 60 percent over the past 10 months, raising output from 12 million cubic meters to 20 million cubic meters per day under the current administration.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Hamidreza Saghafi, head of Petropars, provided an update on the progress of Phase 11 development in its first and second stages, including the drilling of the ninth well at platform SPD11B, the scheduled loading and installation of the SPD11A jacket, procurement of drilling rigs and essential equipment, and construction of the second deck at SPD11A. He also discussed the outlook for the project's final completion phase.

In this regard, Touraj Dehghani, head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), emphasized the need for regular coordination meetings between Petropars, the project’s general contractor, and subcontractors, particularly offshore facility manufacturers. He said identifying and resolving implementation bottlenecks through timely financial injections is essential for strengthening subcontractor performance.

Phase 11 of South Pars, Iran’s largest and most challenging offshore gas project, has long faced delays due to technical and geopolitical complications. Its full development is key to boosting Iran’s domestic gas supply and export potential.

