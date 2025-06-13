Iran fall short to U.S. in 2025 VNL

TEHRAN – The U.S. defeated Iran 3-2 (19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 17-15) in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) early Friday.

Hobus led the U.S. with 19 points, while Iran’s Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 30 points.

Iran had lost to Brazil 3-0 in their first match.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Slovenia on Saturday.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is the seventh edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The competition is currently held from 11 June to 3 August 2025, with the final round to take place at the Beilun Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.