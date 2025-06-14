Slovenia edge Iran in 2025 VNL

TEHRAN - Slovenia edge Iran 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12) in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) early Saturday.

Nik Mujanovic led Slovenia with 30 points and Iran’s Bardia Saadat collected 24 points.

Team Melli, who had lost to Brazil 3-0 and the U.S. 3-2, are scheduled to face Ukraine on Sunday.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is the seventh edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The competition is currently held from 11 June to 3 August 2025, with the final round to take place at the Beilun Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.